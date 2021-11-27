Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,800 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $3,803,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

