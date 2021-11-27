Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 69.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.48 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.42.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.