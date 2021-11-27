Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

