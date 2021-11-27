Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after acquiring an additional 667,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU opened at $111.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.01. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

