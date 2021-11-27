Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 92.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 262,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after acquiring an additional 126,011 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in CoStar Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.59 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

