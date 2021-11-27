Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $473.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.22 and a 200 day moving average of $473.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $296.00 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,601,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

