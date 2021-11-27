Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 52.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $529.88 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

