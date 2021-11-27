Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,924,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,842,701 shares of company stock worth $158,331,116 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.04 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

