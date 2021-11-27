Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of GXO opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

