Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIL opened at $18.44 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

