TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $1,805,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $237,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,670 shares of company stock worth $5,738,791 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.