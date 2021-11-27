Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.96% of Trinity Place worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPHS. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Place during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trinity Place by 92.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Place during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.50. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

