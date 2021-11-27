Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.46% of Triton International worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Triton International by 23.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,006,000 after purchasing an additional 376,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 203.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 228,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,638 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRTN opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,500 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

