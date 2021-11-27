Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report sales of $859.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.40 million to $867.57 million. Tronox posted sales of $783.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TROX opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

