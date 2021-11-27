TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $321.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 94,508 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.