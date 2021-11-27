TrueDeck (TDP) Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $218,274.19 and $29,758.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00234483 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00088533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

