Truegame (TGAME) Hits Market Cap of $146,228.35

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Truegame has a market cap of $146,228.35 and $1,615.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00234024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

