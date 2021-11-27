TrustSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $168.91 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 69.3% higher against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $168.91 million and $4.28 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00233468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 90,312,895 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.