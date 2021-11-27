Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.42

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and traded as high as $42.86. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 719 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

