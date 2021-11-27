Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.42

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and traded as high as $42.86. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 719 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

