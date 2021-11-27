Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $290.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.91. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.29 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $32,406,366. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

