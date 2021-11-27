U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $9,589,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $112.47. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.