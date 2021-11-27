Ubex (UBEX) One Day Volume Tops $867,357.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Ubex has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $867,357.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00231700 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

