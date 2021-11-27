UChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,527.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, UChain has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. UChain has a market cap of $41,522.56 and $2,527.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00233284 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.