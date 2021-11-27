United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.16% of United Bancshares worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

UBOH opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.89%.

United Bancshares Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

