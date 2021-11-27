United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.62

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.62 and traded as low as $27.65. United Bancshares shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 181 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.89%.
About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)
United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.
Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.