United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.62

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.62 and traded as low as $27.65. United Bancshares shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 181 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

