United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUGRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

UUGRY stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.