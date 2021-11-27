UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $10.25 on Friday, hitting $439.91. 2,480,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a market cap of $414.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

