Unitrade (TRADE) One Day Volume Hits $899,177.00

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $899,177.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

