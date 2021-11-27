UnMarshal Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.93 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $1.24 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00064721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00106252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.89 or 0.07444938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,911.30 or 0.99907555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

