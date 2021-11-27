UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other UpHealth news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $486,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

UPH remained flat at $$2.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

