UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.28% of UroGen Pharma worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 18.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

Shares of URGN opened at $12.14 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $253.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

