Urus Price Hits $6.00 on Major Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00044385 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00234075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00088616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

