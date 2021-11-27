Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

VALE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,473,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,826,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90,803 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

