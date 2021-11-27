Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.84

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $59.60, with a volume of 171787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

