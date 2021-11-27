Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

VALN stock traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,927. Valneva has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

