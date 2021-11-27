VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Shares of DURA stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.