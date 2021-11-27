Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $187.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day moving average of $185.10. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

