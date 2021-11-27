Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

