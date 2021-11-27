Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 308,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 614.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 946,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,351,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 113,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

