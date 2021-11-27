Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

