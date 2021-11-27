Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $26,343,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $20,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $1,433,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $705,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,396,755.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,593 shares of company stock worth $7,960,521 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ALKT stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.