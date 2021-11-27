Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.12% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.67. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 28,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Largent bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,405 shares of company stock valued at $195,822 in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALIM has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

