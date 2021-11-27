Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 12,625 Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of ImmuCell worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ImmuCell during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICCC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a P/E ratio of 920.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. ImmuCell Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ImmuCell Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

