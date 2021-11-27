Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.34% of Auddia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Auddia stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Auddia Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

