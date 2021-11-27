Vanguard Group Inc. Buys Shares of 470,615 Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.64% of Inhibikase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 333.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 333,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Milton H. Werner acquired 23,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,470.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 335.03%.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

