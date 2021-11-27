Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth $74,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the second quarter worth $106,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRKN opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

CRKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

