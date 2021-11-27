Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.40% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $187,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSDT. Noble Financial downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. Analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

