Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Burford Capital worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

BUR stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

