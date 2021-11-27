Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Enochian Biosciences worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENOB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENOB opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

