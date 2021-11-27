Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.05% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.84 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

